Govt extends deadline for making payment under Vivad Se Vishwas scheme till June 30

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 24, 2021

The government on Saturday extended the deadline for making payment under the direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas by two months till June 30 due to a severe Covid pandemic.

Also, it has extended the due date for issuance of notice for reopening of assessment by tax officers where income has escaped assessment and sending intimation of processing of Equalisation Levy till June 30.

“It has also been decided that time for payment of amount payable under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, shall be further extended to 30th June 2021,” Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Published on April 24, 2021

