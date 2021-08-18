Govt telling SC it can’t divulge its info in public confession that spyware was used: P Chidambaram

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the solicitor general telling the Supreme Court that the government has information which he cannot divulge in public by way of an affidavit is a “confession” that software-spyware was used, and sought to know if it was Pegasus and for what purpose it was used.
The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that divulging information on whether the country uses spyware like Pegasus or not would involve national security aspect as enemies of the nation or those indulging in terror activities would change or modulate their software.
Reacting to the development, Chidambaram said, “SG tells SC that the government has information which he cannot divulge in public by way of affidavit. That is a confession that software-spyware was used. For what, we do not know.” “We want to know if that spyware-software was called Pegasus and for what purpose was it used,” the former home minister said in a series of tweets.
Also read:Pegasus row: SC advises Centre not to divulge information that compromises national security
If the government answers these two questions, the remaining questions will answer themselves in due course, Chidambaram said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana that those involved in terror activities may take pre-emptive steps if the government divulges details of which software is used for various purposes including interception.
The apex court, which made clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which compromises national security, issued notice to the Centre on the batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter and posted the matter for hearing after 10 days.
During the arguments, Mehta said this cannot be a subject matter of affidavit and public debate and the government has said in its limited affidavit that it will constitute a committee of experts to examine all the aspects of the Pegasus issue.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...