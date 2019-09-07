Gujarat says ‘No’ to new thermal plants

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
In a major development, the Gujarat Government has decided not to have any new thermal power plants in the State from now on.
The decision comes following the State Government's commitment to encourage clean environment and green energy in the State.
The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced the decision to stop giving fresh permission to any new thermal power plants. As per the decision, there will be no new permission granted to new thermal power plants in the State.
"The energy demand in the State is growing at the rate of 8-10% annually. The Gujarat Government has decided that instead of using thermal energy to meet this growing demand, we will use only the renewable energy sources," Rupani said.
Rupani further added that the State will encourage other non-conventional energy sources including solar to generate electricity.
Notably, as per the State Energy Department's website, Gujarat currently has total installed capacity of 27,944 MW, which includes power plants from conventional and non-conventional sources. The installed capacity of the conventional power plants, which predominantly uses coal is 19,335 MW, while that of the non-conventional capacities is 8,609 MW.
However, Central Electricity Authority data as on July 31, 2019 showed total installed thermal capacities in the State at 22,319.92 MW of which 3,666.43 MW is under Central sector, 11,725 MW is by the private players and 6,927.82 MW by the State.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...