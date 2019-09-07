Gujarat says ‘No’ to new thermal plants

In a major development, the Gujarat Government has decided not to have any new thermal power plants in the State from now on.

The decision comes following the State Government's commitment to encourage clean environment and green energy in the State.

The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced the decision to stop giving fresh permission to any new thermal power plants. As per the decision, there will be no new permission granted to new thermal power plants in the State.

"The energy demand in the State is growing at the rate of 8-10% annually. The Gujarat Government has decided that instead of using thermal energy to meet this growing demand, we will use only the renewable energy sources," Rupani said.

Rupani further added that the State will encourage other non-conventional energy sources including solar to generate electricity.

Notably, as per the State Energy Department's website, Gujarat currently has total installed capacity of 27,944 MW, which includes power plants from conventional and non-conventional sources. The installed capacity of the conventional power plants, which predominantly uses coal is 19,335 MW, while that of the non-conventional capacities is 8,609 MW.

However, Central Electricity Authority data as on July 31, 2019 showed total installed thermal capacities in the State at 22,319.92 MW of which 3,666.43 MW is under Central sector, 11,725 MW is by the private players and 6,927.82 MW by the State.