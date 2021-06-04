HC dismisses plea to derecognise YSR Congress Party

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the Anna YSR Congress seeking derecognition of the YSR Congress Party for using the ‘YSR’ acronym.

Justice Prateek Jalan said the plea was “unmerited”.

The detailed judgement is not yet available.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its plea, had opposed the use of the acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

The Anna YSR had contended that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party.