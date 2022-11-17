HDFC Bank has announced that it will add over 100 branches in Kerala in the next 12 months leading to the creation of 1,000 jobs. A majority of the new branches will be in the semi urban and rural locations.

“Our endeavour is to provide world-class banking services to every person in the State. We already have a strong presence in all major Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and our aim is to offer more of these services to the under-banked and unbanked,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Branch Banking Head, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Recently it opened its 250 th branch at Perumbavoor Town in Ernakulam District.

The Bank is investing heavily to penetrate further into semi-urban and rural regions to increase coverage, further financial inclusion and create employment. HDFC Bank’s Kerala journey began in 1997 with the opening of its first branch in Kochi, and now it has 250 branches spread over 14 districts. This is complemented by a network of 390 ATMs and 42 Cash Deposit Machines.