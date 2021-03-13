Health insurance premium unlikely to be revised this year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Your health insurance premium is unlikely to be revised this year as most insurers are not looking to hike rates. Insurers also clarified that customers would not have to provide proof of Covid vaccination while renewing or purchasing a health plan.
Many insurers had revised premium rates last year after meeting IRDAI norms for standardisation for exclusions.
“Usually insurers revise their premiums once every three to four years based on the behaviour of a particular product. If that coincides with a pandemic year, it should not be considered to be an indication that it has been done due to the pandemic. Last year, the regulator wanted to standardise some exclusions, so some insurers have utilised it (to revise premiums), others are yet to utilise it,” noted an insurer.
Another insurer said as of now, most companies are not looking to increase premium rates this year. “Whatever had to be done, has been done last year,” he said, adding that most companies are well capitalised to meet Covid-19 related claims.
This comes even as in the life insurance segment, at least half a dozen insurers are looking to revise term life insurance rates as reinsurance rates have increased. However, formal announcements are yet to be made on the issue by the insurer.
Health insurance companies also stressed that they would not be discriminating between customers on the basis of vaccination for Covid 19, in terms of premium pricing.
“It is for the safety of individuals to get the vaccine, but it is not that the insurers would use it to price the premium,” one of the insurers said. He also pointed out that it is difficult to assess how many people in the country have already developed immunity against Covid-19.
“Though there has been speculation whether customers will have to submit proof of vaccination or make a declaration for their health policy, this will not be required. It is still early days for vaccination,” the second insurer also said.
