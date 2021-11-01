Health Minister reviews Dengue situation in Delhi

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting on Monday to review the Dengue situation in Delhi, the government said in a release. The meeting also discussed the new vaccines developed to target Dengue and the Minister has directed the officials to ramp up testing so that all Dengue cases could be traced.
In addition, the Minister also directed the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to identify and a send team of experts to the States with a high active caseload of Dengue. The best practices of these States are also to be recorded in the subsequent review meets, according to the release.
Highlighting the urgency of intervention, the Minister pointed out that several poor people have been affected in the Capital and they are weak due to the low platelet count.
“Primary health care centres prescribe anti-pyretic drugs to suppress the symptoms without addressing the root cause, which may lead to eventual demise of the patient. Since testing is the most important step to identifying Dengue, these deaths will not be reported as such and the incidence will continue to be under-reported,” said Mandaviya.
The Minister also stressed on the need for effective co-ordination between Centre and States. He observed that some hospitals are over-burdened with cases while beds continue to be empty in other hospitals.
He urged the Delhi officials to look into the possibility of repurposing Covid beds to treat Dengue.
“It was decided that health officials of the Union Health Ministry will support their counterparts in the government of NCT of Delhi to chalk out a detailed action plan to combat Dengue,” said the release.
It was noted that although the health administration was very effective in their communication on vector control, the efficacy of these messages on the action taken by common people remained unknown. Use of mosquito nets, full sleeved clothing and indoor fogging are to be encouraged.
Meanwhile, the Health Minister also emphasised on the identification of slums without regular supply of water, where water is stored for consumption. “Although extensive cleaning is required in some surfaces where water gets replaced frequently like coolers and refrigerator trays, the use of chemicals like Temephos granules is known to be effective in larvae control.”
In addition, Mandaviya was apprised that the campaign of the Delhi government to sensitise school children on larvae control and training them to ensure that water does not get stored in in flower pots, feeding bowls for birds and coolers will be taken up as the schools are being re-opened.
“Biological larvicide fishes like Gambusia have been deployed in 163 sites. Delhi has declared Dengue a notified disease, which will enhance reporting and monitoring of the disease.....All hospitals have been converted to sites with zero tolerance of mosquitoes; since vectors acquire the pathogen from infected persons and are able to transmit it in their offspring too. Mosquito net will be provided to Dengue patients,” the release stated.
As per the release, although only 10 per cent cases are complicated and mortality seldom crosses 1 per cent, the Delhi government health officials assured the Health Minister that the outbreak will be contained with the help of all stakeholders.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...