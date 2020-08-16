Heavy rains lash Telangana

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Heavy rains lashed Telangana with a few districts receiving over 20 centimetres (cm) rainfall in the last two days. Unabated rainfall has caused extensive damage to agriculture, with initial estimates pegged a loss of crop in over 25,000 acres.
Several tanks and canals were overflowing in different parts of the State, inundating agricultural fields and flooding residential areas.
Warangal Urban and Rural districts, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar and Kothagudem are among the worst hit to the heavy pourdown n the last one week.
“South-West monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana,” a Meteorological Department official has said.
“Extremely heavy rain occurred at isolated places in the districts of Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban,” the official said.
The State received 641.7 mm of rainfall since June 1 this year as against the normal rainfall of 488.8 mm, showing an increase of 31 per cent.
Reviewing the rain situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the officials to be alert and start relief operations.
He asked them to set up a control room in Hyderabad to coordinate with the officials in the districts. The State administration has kept two helicopters ready for rescue operations.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rainfall in the next two days in the State.
