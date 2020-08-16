Weather: Rain surplus rises to 3 per cent; deficit in North-West India moderates

The overall rain surplus for the country as a whole until Saturday (June 1 –August 15) has risen to three per cent as the supportive feature of an active monsoon trough with an embedded circulation from an erstwhile low-pressure area continued to pump in strong and moist winds from the Arabian Sea even as a prevailing low-pressure area held up its other end.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) located this low-pressure area, having weakened from being well-marked on the previous day, over Jharkhand and adjoining plains of West Bengal on Sunday morning. This low is helping in a stream of easterly monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal to converge with the south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea over land.

Deficit over North-West moderates

This low would continue to move West-North-West into North-West India and weaken further over the next two days. It is into these patently friendly monsoon settings that a new low-pressure area likely forming in the Bay by Wednesday would throw itself in, to keep the monsoon trough alive over the plains of North India and sustain the heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Sustained rains over the last few days have helped the rainfall deficits to moderate to 26 per cent over Himachal Pradesh; 50 per cent over the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir; and 67 per cent over Ladakh. The other major deficit is over Manipur (-47 per cent) in the North-East; and manageable ones in Nagaland and Mizoram.

Ideal conditions for monsoon

The IMD has said that conditions are ideal for scattered to fairly widespread rainfall to continue over North-West India during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during this period. Isolated heavy falls also likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Monday and over Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday.

To the West of India, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over Gujarat region on Monday and Tuesday; and over Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday and Wednesday. To the East, a similar outlook is valid for Chhattisgarh today (Sunday).

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls is likely is also being forecast over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during the next two days; and over Gujarat state, Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, East Rajasthan and parts of Central India during next 4-5 days.

Another low in making?

Formation of the new low over the Bay may bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls to Odisha and pains of West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may lash South-West Uttar Pradesh, Central and East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, South Jharkhand, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh till Monday.

Projections by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts suggest that yet another low-pressure area (fifth in the August 2020 series) would form in the Bay of Bengal before the month is out. This low might be triggered over the Head Bay (West Bengal-Bangladesh) region by August 25 and wrap up an eventful monsoon run with a likely surplus rainfall record.