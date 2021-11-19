Historic victory: Ruling, Oppn parties in Telangana welcome repeal of farm laws

Congratulatory messages have poured in on the farmers from the leaders of the ruling party, opposition parties and farmers unions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre’s decision to repeal the three farm laws early this morning.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has welcomed the repeal of the three farm laws and described it as the victory of the farmers. “The power of people is always greater than the people in power. This has been proved again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation,” TRS Working President and Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, has said.

“This is the victory of farmers that have been fighting for a year against the three black laws. They braved lathi charges and police firings to force the Union government to repeal the laws,” senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and Telangana’s Finance Minister T Harish Rao, said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy said that it’s a massive victory of the farmers that would go down in the history of India. “My salutes to the indomitable spirit of the farmers and heartfelt tributes to hundreds of farmers who lead down their lives for the cause,” he said.

“This is a historic victory for farmers. About 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives during the struggle. We will wait till the laws are finally repealed in Parliament,” Ravi Kanneganti, a leader of Rythu Swarajya Vedika, which is part of the national alliance of organisations that lend their support to the farmers’ struggle.