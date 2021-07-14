Home Ministry flags issue of Covid norm violations with States, UTs

The Home Ministry on Wednesday flagged the issue of mass gatherings and non-compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour at tourist places, markets, restaurants etc. with States and UTs. In a letter addressed to all the States and UTs, Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary, urged them to issue strict directions to the district and all other local authorities concerned to regulate crowded places and take necessary measures for management of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour. I would also advise that Orders issued by the respective State Governments/UT Administrators/ district authorities in this regard, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries, for the proper implementation,” the letter said.

Violations observed

The Home Ministry said, blatant violations of Covid norms were noticed in many parts of the country, particularly in public transport and at hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging the marketplaces, violating norms of social distancing which is becoming a major cause of concern as in some States, the R-factor, reproduction number, is increasing. It is to be noted that any increase in ‘R’ factor above 1 is an indicator of the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour in all crowded places such as shops, malls, markets, market complexes, weekly markets, restaurants and bars, mandis, bus stations, railway platforms/stations, public parks and gardens, gymnasiums, banquet halls/ marriage halls, stadia/ sports complexes (if opened up by the States) as well as at all areas identified as hotspots for transmission of Covid-19 virus,” it further added.