Home Secretary asks States not to restrict movement of goods, people

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to all Chief Secretaries asking them not to impose any restrictions on inter-State or intra-State movement of persons and goods as these amount to violation of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The letter also underlined that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries, according to an official.
“The letter draws attention to paragraph 5 of Unlock 3 guidelines that clearly states that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state & intra-state movement of persons and goods and movement for cross land border trade,” the official added.
The Home Secretary’s letter noted that there were reports that local level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and States. Such restrictions were creating problems in inter-state movement of goods & services and were impacting supply chains resulting in disruption in economic activity & employment.
Bhalla requested that no restrictions must be imposed on movement and it should be ensured that MHA guidelines are followed.
