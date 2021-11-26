Hospitality industry on path of recovery

The hospitality industry is seeing an uptick post Covid. According to BookingJini, a hospitality industry service provider, the month-on-month booking of hotels has increased by 14 per cent, and for the next month, a growth of 18 per cent has been projected. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa have seen the highest number of bookings for the New Year.

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every sector globally. With the hotel industry being one of the hardest hit, hotel chains, resorts, function halls, and restaurants across the country saw their business came to a halt as a result of the lockdowns and travel restrictions. However, following a better-than-expected diwali weekend, the hospitality industry is hoping to conclude this year on a high note by doing well.

All forms of travel increase

According to BookingJini, a Bhubaneshwar-based startup, both solo and group travel increased last year, primarily among millennials. With more families travelling, this trend is predicted to continue in the coming year as well.

Hotels have been seeing a big increase in bookings around the country, and this trend is expected to continue as the New Year approaches. Companies like MakeMyTrip and BookingJini have witnessed an uptick in the demand, which hints at a strong recovery.