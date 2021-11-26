Hospitality industry on path of recovery

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The hospitality industry is seeing an uptick post Covid. According to BookingJini, a hospitality industry service provider, the month-on-month booking of hotels has increased by 14 per cent, and for the next month, a growth of 18 per cent has been projected. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa have seen the highest number of bookings for the New Year.
The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every sector globally. With the hotel industry being one of the hardest hit, hotel chains, resorts, function halls, and restaurants across the country saw their business came to a halt as a result of the lockdowns and travel restrictions. However, following a better-than-expected diwali weekend, the hospitality industry is hoping to conclude this year on a high note by doing well.
According to BookingJini, a Bhubaneshwar-based startup, both solo and group travel increased last year, primarily among millennials. With more families travelling, this trend is predicted to continue in the coming year as well.
Also read: Hostel bookings growing by 60 per cent month-on-month as travel picks up
Hotels have been seeing a big increase in bookings around the country, and this trend is expected to continue as the New Year approaches. Companies like MakeMyTrip and BookingJini have witnessed an uptick in the demand, which hints at a strong recovery.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...