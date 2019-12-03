How Mamata Banerjee is countering the BJP’s NRC play in Bengal

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
“There will be no NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Bengal,” has been West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s constant refrain since Lok Sabha 2019 polls. And, Banerjee is using the NRC as a single-point agenda to rally support for her party and push back a BJP surge.
Since June, Banerjee has been constantly raising the alarm over the NRC and the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill. This has served two purposes — one, to consolidate the minority (Muslim) vote bank in her favour; and two, to split the Hindu and non-Muslim refugee votes between the BJP and Trinamool. Muslim votes play a determining factor in 130 of the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal. To add to it, there has been a slew of policy decisions — such as land regularisation for refugee colonies, digital identification cards of citizens and so on — that contain the NRC fear and act as a confidence building measure.
“Mamata Banerjee has used NRC to consolidate Muslim votes and split Hindu votes,” Biswanath Chakraborty, a noted political analyst, told BusinessLine post the by-poll victories for the Trinamool.
Banerjee was quite astute on raising the issue of NRC. She initially, took up the omission of Hindu names (particularly, Bengali ones) from the draft NRC in Assam. She then invoked Bengali pride (to build public opinion and whipped up regional sentiments). Later, she raised the pitch and claimed several people had committed suicide in Bengal over the uncertainty caused by NRC.
“Whereas the BJP promised an NRC after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the ongoing session of Parliament, Trinamool propaganda focused on flaws of the NRC in Assam. It was suggested that the NRC would not only discriminate against Muslims but would end up making Hindu refugees stateless. She equated that the proposed NRC would automatically include all Hindu refugees from Bangladesh,” Swapan Dasgupta, BJP MP, said.
Banerjee also took policy decision. One such was to regularise all land in the State, where refugees have settled since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The State government will provide land titles, thereby granting them legality. State government sources say, 94 refugee colonies have already been regularised, while another 235 will follow suit (covering 200,000 families and an estimated 80-90 lakh population).
Political observers claim that Trinamool lost a huge chunk of Scheduled Caste votes, and support across communities like Rajbanshis and Matuas (a Hindu refugee sect from Bangladesh) in the Lok Sabha polls. The move may now help Banerjee get through the communities, the same chunk that BJP is targeting through NRC.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...