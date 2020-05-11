Hyderabad airport receives second evacuation flight from US

Hyderabad International Airport handled its second evacuation flight from the US -- an Air India from San Francisco which arrived via Mumbai today with 118 Indian citizens.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport will receive another batch of Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi (UAE), who will arrive on an Air India flight at around 9.30 pm today.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Government has initiated the airlift of stranded Indian citizens from across the globe.

The airport has sanitized and fumigated the international arrivals terminal including the aerobridge and the arrivals ramp. All public areas including washrooms and equipment, such as chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts and escalators have been sanitised. The airport has also enforced social distancing among passengers.

Passengers and aircraft crew are brought out of the aircraft in batches of 20-25 persons each. They are screened with thermal cameras under the supervision of the airport health officials, in line with directives of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, prior to completing immigration formalities.

In line with Government norms, the passengers have been taken for a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated locations in the city, according to a statement.