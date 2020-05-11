Hyderabad airport receives second evacuation flight from US

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Hyderabad International Airport handled its second evacuation flight from the US -- an Air India from San Francisco which arrived via Mumbai today with 118 Indian citizens.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport will receive another batch of Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi (UAE), who will arrive on an Air India flight at around 9.30 pm today.
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Government has initiated the airlift of stranded Indian citizens from across the globe.
The airport has sanitized and fumigated the international arrivals terminal including the aerobridge and the arrivals ramp. All public areas including washrooms and equipment, such as chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts and escalators have been sanitised. The airport has also enforced social distancing among passengers.
Passengers and aircraft crew are brought out of the aircraft in batches of 20-25 persons each. They are screened with thermal cameras under the supervision of the airport health officials, in line with directives of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, prior to completing immigration formalities.
In line with Government norms, the passengers have been taken for a mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated locations in the city, according to a statement.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
We evaluate the plan based on the internal rate of return
While higher slippages and write-offs are dampeners, strong capital ratios offer comfort
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...