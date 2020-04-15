Hyderabad continues to report maximum cases in Telangana

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area continues to report the majority of the new Covid-19 cases in Telangana. Of the 52 new cases that the State reported on Wednesday, Hyderabad’s share was 36 cases.

One patient succumbed to the virus during the day, taking the death toll to 18 in the State. The number of patients who were discharged rose to 110, as seven persons were sent home after testing negative.

The number of total active positive cases is put at 516 and the cumulative cases (including the people who were discharged and died) so far in the State stood at 644.

On Tuesday, the State reported 61 cases, showing a sudden spurt in the number of positive cases after reporting less than 20 cases few days.

With the Hyderabad region reporting the maximum number of cases, the State Government has decided to divide the city into seventeen units in order to give special focus on containing the spread of the virus.

A government official has claimed that there was no incidence of community transmission of the novel coronavirus in the State yet. “We have identified 221 Containment Clusters which are barricaded to stop spread of the virus to areas nearby.”