Hyderabad in UNESCO list for rich culinary heritage

No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Hyderabad, known for Biryani and its incredible range of food has recently secured UNESCO recognition having been selected as a creative city in the gastronomy category.
A city where Biryani is not just another cuisine but a way of life along with some exotic food items like kababs, has been officially designated as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy.
Hyderabad was among the 66 cities named by the UNESCO in the list of new Creative Cities which aims at pushing the Sustainable Development Goals through innovative thinking and action. It is among two from India in list of 66 cities chosen with Mumbai being the other in the Film category.
The Hyderabad delegation in its dossier submitted to the UNESCO stated, “Pre-Islamic Kakatiya cuisines (12th century) have interacted in an incredible fashion with the arrival of Turks in 15th century, followed by Mughal influences in the 17th century.”
As per the dossier, the industry employs 12% of the city’s population either directly or indirectly, according to the study. About 700 tonnes of chicken and 2,000 tonnes during festivals and 291 tonnes of meat is consumed per day in the city.
Making the announcement of the new cities, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, said, “All over the world, these cities, each in its way, make culture the pillar, not an accessory, of their strategy.”
The State and the city administration sees the Unesco recognition could potentially help create more business and boost tourism and turn the focus on the once Nawabi city’s rich culinary heritage and tradition.
