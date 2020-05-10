Hyderabad International Airport facilitates first Vande Bharat evacuation flight from Kuwait

Hyderabad International Airport facilitated the first arrival evacuation flight from Kuwait on Saturday.

This is the first flight to Hyderabad and is part of the Government’s Vande Bharat Mission. The mission aims to evacuate stranded Indians across the globe, and bring them back home, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

An Air India flight landed at the airport with 163 Indian citizens stranded in Kuwait.

To facilitate the arrival of the passengers and aircraft crew, the Hyderabad International Airport has kept the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp fully sanitised and fumigated, this included - sanitization of every nook and corner of building and public areas including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts, escalator’s etc.

The airport also enforced the social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

All passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew was screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials as per the directives of Ministry of Health & Family Welfareprior to Immigration formalities.