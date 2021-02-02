Hyderabad Metro rushes with a heart to save a life!

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today between Nagole and Jubilee Hill stations to facilitate the non-stop transport of a human heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.
A special train was arranged at Nagole, which picked up the heart at around 3.30-4 pm, and covered the 21-km stretch in less than 30 mins. All stations were kept on guard and informed though a PA system regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills to take the heart and rush to the hospital.
KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “we are always at the service of people and this was a God-sent opportunity for us to mobilise our resources towards saving a precious life. I must thank Kamineni and Apollo Hospitals for reaching out to us with this request. We have taken all safety measures in place along with creating a green corridor to mobilise a special non-stop train from Nagole to Jubilee hills, seamlessly facilitating the transportation of the heart in a quest to save a life.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...