Hyderabad Metro rushes with a heart to save a life!

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today between Nagole and Jubilee Hill stations to facilitate the non-stop transport of a human heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

A special train was arranged at Nagole, which picked up the heart at around 3.30-4 pm, and covered the 21-km stretch in less than 30 mins. All stations were kept on guard and informed though a PA system regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills to take the heart and rush to the hospital.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “we are always at the service of people and this was a God-sent opportunity for us to mobilise our resources towards saving a precious life. I must thank Kamineni and Apollo Hospitals for reaching out to us with this request. We have taken all safety measures in place along with creating a green corridor to mobilise a special non-stop train from Nagole to Jubilee hills, seamlessly facilitating the transportation of the heart in a quest to save a life.”