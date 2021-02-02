National

Hyderabad Metro rushes with a heart to save a life!

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

A file picture of the Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor today between Nagole and Jubilee Hill stations to facilitate the non-stop transport of a human heart from Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar to save a patient admitted at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills.

A special train was arranged at Nagole, which picked up the heart at around 3.30-4 pm, and covered the 21-km stretch in less than 30 mins. All stations were kept on guard and informed though a PA system regarding the movement of this special train. An ambulance was kept ready at Jubilee Hills to take the heart and rush to the hospital.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “we are always at the service of people and this was a God-sent opportunity for us to mobilise our resources towards saving a precious life. I must thank Kamineni and Apollo Hospitals for reaching out to us with this request. We have taken all safety measures in place along with creating a green corridor to mobilise a special non-stop train from Nagole to Jubilee hills, seamlessly facilitating the transportation of the heart in a quest to save a life.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 02, 2021
Healthcare
corporate social responsibility
Hyderabad
Indian Railways
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.