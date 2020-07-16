Hyderabad’s office market slows due to Covid crisis: Knight Frank India

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Office transactions in Hyderabad saw a 43percent y-o-y decline to 2.2 mn sq ft in the first half of 2020. The city also saw a 32 per cent y-o-y decline to 2.7 mn sq ft in new office space completions, according to Knight Frank India H1 2020 report.
Subdued transaction activity arrested the growth of weighted average transacted rentals in Hyderabad office market to 3.3 per cent.
The report said residential sales in Hyderabad witnessed a decline of 43 per cent y-o-y while new project launches fell 19 per cent during this period. Weighted average prices recorded a 7 per cent increase.
Hyderabad's office market has seen a record growth of 172 per cent in its transaction volumes in the last five years. In 2019, the city recorded an all-time high of 1.2 mn sq m (12.8 mn sq ft) in office transactions which was the second-highest amongst the top eight cities in the country.
An immediate impact of the Covid-19 crisis was felt by the co-working industry and its absorption fell by a significant 75 per cent in H1. The ‘Other Services’ sector transactions were also adversely impacted.
On the other hand, Information Technology / Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS) sector companies, the primary driver of Hyderabad’s office market, contributed 75 per cent in the total transactions pie for H1.
Samson Arthur, Branch Director–Hyderabad, Knight Frank India, said, “Hyderabad’s office market recorded its highest take-up in 2019 driven by expansionary demand, mainly of IT/ITES and co-working sector. The momentum continued into mid-March 2020 resulting in a positive rental outlook even at end of H1 2020, although rate of growth has receded. The impact of Covid-19 is evident with pre-commitment deals coming under pause mode.”
On the demand side, large occupiers are looking to recalibrate their space needs.
The outbreak of the Covid – 19 pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown have slowed down the revival of Hyderabad residential market. H1 2020 was amongst the lowest periods for the residential market in Hyderabad as sales hit a decadal low and launches grew but not at the 2019 rate of growth.
Launches fell by 19 per cent, this half-year. Sales recorded a 43 per cent fall with 4,782 units sold in H1. This has been the lowest recorded sales figure for the city in this decade. Demand was strong until the pre-Covid period of January to March 2020 and was only restricted by the low availability of supply. Things took a sharp turn in the aftermath of the Covid crisis and the subsequent lockdowns.
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...