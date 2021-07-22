HYSEA launches centre of excellence for cloud

In a bid to strengthen the cloud ecosystem, the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) has launched a Cloud Centre of Excellence here.

Formally launched by Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Thursday, the Cloud CoE would help enhance knowledge in the cloud space and build employable skills among students.

“It will support start-ups, provide infrastructure for creating products and testing, besides fostering a culture of research,” HYSEA President Bharani K Aroll said.

The CoE will help the government in preparing policy to promote cloud adoption and facilitate coordination with cloud service providers, he said.

“Cloud transformation is seen as an enabler to faster time to market. It will promote innovation and collaboration, providing insights working in tandem with artificial intelligence and data analytics. The time for cloud in now,” M Narsimha Rao, Executive Vice-President, and Head of the Cloud, Infrastructure & Security Solutions Service Line, Infosys, said.