National

HYSEA launches centre of excellence for cloud

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 22, 2021

HYSEA President Bharani K Aroll

The centre will help enhance knowledge in the cloud space and build employable skills among students

In a bid to strengthen the cloud ecosystem, the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) has launched a Cloud Centre of Excellence here.

Formally launched by Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan here on Thursday, the Cloud CoE would help enhance knowledge in the cloud space and build employable skills among students.

“It will support start-ups, provide infrastructure for creating products and testing, besides fostering a culture of research,” HYSEA President Bharani K Aroll said.

The CoE will help the government in preparing policy to promote cloud adoption and facilitate coordination with cloud service providers, he said.

“Cloud transformation is seen as an enabler to faster time to market. It will promote innovation and collaboration, providing insights working in tandem with artificial intelligence and data analytics. The time for cloud in now,” M Narsimha Rao, Executive Vice-President, and Head of the Cloud, Infrastructure & Security Solutions Service Line, Infosys, said.

Published on July 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

cloud services
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.