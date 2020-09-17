HYSEA’s portal for IT staff to drive CSR

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), an IT and IT-enabled services industry association, has launched a volunteering portal to promote corporate social responsibility among the IT professionals.

Formally launched by Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Thursday, the portal is a one-stop platform that allows IT professionals to pick and choose CSR projects based on their interests, a HYSEA executive said.

“They can choose roles such as a volunteer, administrator or coordinator,” he said.

HYSEA President Bharani Aroll said that the portal would make volunteering easy and transparent.

HYSEA has partnered with Nirmaan, a non-governmental organisation, in conceiving and developing the portal.