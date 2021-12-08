IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter carrying India’s top military officer crashed near Coonoor in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Bipin Rawat, was on the flight.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” says a tweet by IAF.

News report from Ooty said that there were other passengers travelling in the helicopter. However, there is no official communication on their identities.

The chopper took off from the Air Force station in Sulur, Coimbatore, and headed to Wellington Defence Services Staff college where the CDS was due to deliver a lecture, say media reports

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The Hindu reported that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is monitoring the situation and had briefed PM Narendra Modi about the crash. The report adds that a meeting of senior Defence Ministry officials is on. The report also quoted sources to say that the Union Defence Minister will not be visiting the spot and that Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will go to Coonoor later today.

PTI adds:

However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17 V5 chopper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Official sources in Delhi said all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident. The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington.

Official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter. There was no concrete information immediately on the number of persons travelling in the ill-fated chopper though official sources had earlier said three or four senior officials were among its occupants.

The helicopter, carrying a few senior officials, was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later. The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, official sources said.

TV visuals showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash. Rescue personnel, along with Army personnel, were seen involved in clearing the area.

ANI reports:

