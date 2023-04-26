The Information & Broadcasting Ministry is organising a day-long National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat on April 26 in New Delhi. The conclave will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in the presence of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur among other esteemed guests. This comes at a time when the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be released on April 30.

“Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country who have been mentioned by the Prime Minster Modi in various episodes of “Mann Ki Baat” will also attend the event. The participants include people working in various fields like promotion of traditional art, culture and crafts, environment protection and those who tirelessly supported the nation during Covid times, those who are supporting disadvantaged citizens, those who have provided innovative solutions to address the challenges faced by society, etc,” a statement by I&B Ministry added.

These guests will bring with them various unique memorabilia showcasing among others ancient Kaavi paintings from Goa, the Etikoppaka Wooden Toy Craft of Andhra Pradesh, Pattachitra paintings done on stone from Odisha, and products made from fibre of banana stems by the self-help group in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP.

Also read: Govt to release new ₹100 commemorative coin for the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

“A coffee table book on ‘Mann Ki Baat@100’, will be released which highlights how the programme has resulted in the beginning of a new epoch in direct communication between the Prime Minister and the citizens,” the statement added.

The inaugural session will be followed up by panel discussion sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the Prime Minister’s interactions during Mann Ki Baat. Each session will be facilitated by eminent personalities, including actor Aamir Khan, Kiran Bedi, and T. V. Mohandas Pai among others.