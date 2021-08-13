I&B Ministry to unveil special programming for Amrit Mahotsav

In a bid to ensure wider participation, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry has curated a series of programmes which will be showcased on AIR and DD network as part of the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The Mahotsav is an initiative of the government to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence and was kickstarted on March 12, 75 weeks before the 75 th anniversary of India’s Independence and will continue till August 15, 2023.

The Ministry said innovative programming is being unveiled to ensure wider participation in these celebrations under the spirit of “Janbhagidari”.“The objective is to ensure involvement of the people in recalling the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards a New India. Media Units have outlined a series of synergistic programmes across the country through different modes and mediums,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

All India Radio will be launching a programme, “Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath” on National as well as Regional channels from August 16 with a focus on remembering the contribution of freedom fighters including the “Unsung Heroes” of the freedom struggle. The five minutes daily capsule which will give an account of major historical and political events of that particular day (in history) will be aired at 8:20 AM (Hindi) and 8:50 AM (English). AIR is also organising national and regional quiz on the theme of the Mahotsav from August 16.

DD Network will also be telecasting a similar five minute daily capsule on the major historical and political events. DD will also telecast a curated set of patriotic films. Films such as Hindustan ki Kasam and Tiranga will be showcased on August 15.

Sectoral programmes

“A special series of sectoral programmes on themes such as Start-ups, Defense, Space and Landmark Legislations have also started broadcasting. DD will dedicate a full day of special coverage to Independence Day, including live telecasts from the Red Fort, along with special shows to mark the important occasion,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, NFDC will be streaming iconic films like Gandhi, Making of Mahatma, Ghare Baire, on its OTT platform www.cinemasofindia.com from August 15-17. The Films Division will also commemorate the occasion with a three day film festival showcasing films on freedom fighters and the Indian freedom struggle. These film festivals will be organised in coordination with institutions across the country to reach out to a wider audience, the statement added.

The Ministry said it is also reaching out to citizens through the social media platforms to engage with the youth and children.