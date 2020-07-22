I’m not Trump, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a recorded ‘Unlock’ interview for the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna with party MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut defended the state’s lockdown policy to curb the spread of Covid-19.
In a teaser for the upcoming interview which is to be released over the weekend, the Maharashtra CM said, “I am not Donald Trump. I cannot see my people suffer in front of my eyes. (translated from Marathi).”
“Unlock Interview .. I'm not Trump ... Heartfelt interview of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.."Saamna",” Raut captioned the teaser of the interview shared on Twitter.
The statement was in response to Raut’s question asking Thackeray about the easing of curbs as people are frustrated with the lockdown.
It was likely in criticism of the US President’s views on lockdowns and policies in the country. The Trump administration has been facing criticism for calling for a return to regular economic activity and reopening schools despite the surging cases as per reports.
Thackeray has been reluctant to ease restrictions fearing the second wave of infections.
"The lockdown is still in place. We are giving relaxations and opening up one by one," he said.
Maharashtra has been one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of the pandemic. The state has reported over 3.1 lakh cases with casualties surpassing 12,000 as per reports.
