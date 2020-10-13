Immuneel Therapeutics in license pact with Spanish cos for treatment of B Cell Malignancies

Immuneel Therapeutics (Immuneel) has entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Hospital Clinic de Barcelona (HCB) and Institut d’Investigacions Biomèdiques August Pi i Sunyer (IDIBAPS) for treatment of B cell malignancies.

The collaboration opens up opportunities for co-development of advanced assets to be deployed in Spain and India, Immuneel acquired the exclusive rights to develop and commercialise autologous ARI-0001 – a CD19 Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, in India.

This agreement puts Immuneel in the pursuit of offering accessible and affordable CAR Ts to patients in India through registration clinical trials and its investments in further process optimisation.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Co-founder, Immuneel, said, “This partnership with HCB & IDIBAPS is pathbreaking and heralds the advent of life saving CAR T therapy for patients in India. Immuneel is committed to providing affordable access to this therapy at facilities housed at the Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre. I would particularly like to call out Dr Campistol and Dr Juan Uriach for their willingness to partner with us in our mission to give hope to cancer patients who can benefit from cell therapies.”

HCB/IDIBAPS are public institutions that collaborated with a vision to create ARI-0001 as a product that can be an affordable option to treat patients with B cell malignancies in Spain.

JM Campistol CEO, HCB, said, “We are extremely proud about this collaboration with Immuneel. We are convinced about the benefits of our CAR T therapy on patients with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This is the beginning of a fruitful and promising collaboration between our academic research efforts (HCB & IDIBAPS) & Immuneel to improve the treatment of hematological disorders.”

Dr Elias Campo, Research Director, HCB-IDIBAPS added, “CAR T based therapies have shown efficacy in the treatment of certain leukemias and lymphomas. With this partnership we will improve our knowledge on this kind of therapy and more patients will benefit from them.”