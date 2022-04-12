Implement aggregator guidelines, cab drivers’ union ask Telangana Govt

Hyderabad The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has appealed to the Telangana Government to implement the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines 2020, issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to regulate the cab aggregator market and rein in the app-based vehicle aggregators.

The guidelines defines aggregators as a digital intermediary or marketplace, allowing passengers to connecting with a cab driver.

Besides complying with Information Technology Act, 2000, the aggregators need to apply for license in States where they seek to offer their services.

“A license issued by the state government will be a mandatory prerequisite for permitting business operations by the aggregator. Valid for a period of five years, the licences can be suspended if there is a ‘systemic failure’ to ensure safety of the rider and the driver and violation of contractual obligations,” Shaik Salauddin, Founder and President of Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), has said.

The association has submitted a memorandum to the officials of the Telangana Transport Department, appealing to implement the guidelines in the State.

Base fare

“The base fare of a trip would be decided on the basis of city tax fare as indexed in WPI and surge pricing has been capped at 1.5 times the base fare. The guidelines have also capped the share of aggregators at 20 per cent, leaving the rest to the drivers,” he claimed.

He said that the cancellation charge for the driver and the rider had also been capped at 10 per cent of the total fare.

Citing the example of Karnataka, he said that the State Government held the ride-hailing and sharing companies accountable for their actions and making sure that they followed the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016.

The West Bengal Government issued the gazette notification for the implementation of the guidelines for aggregators on March 31, 2022.

“We are requesting the Telangana Government to implement the guidelines to help regulate the operations of Ola and Uber in the State,” he said.