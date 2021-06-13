In a healthy turn, Chennai’s test positivity rate falls to 3%

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Chennai, which was once the hub for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, has shown a lot of resilience in the last one month. During this period, the city aggressively ramped up testing and ensured strict adherence with lockdown measures. This has brought down Chennai’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to around 3 per cent on Sunday from a high of nearly 30 per cent a month ago.
Since March 22 (it was 3 per cent then), the TPR kept increasing to a peak of 27.7 per cent on May 10. However, since then, it has been declining sharply as daily testing has been consistent between 26,000 and 33,000 in the last one month.
It took nearly 50 days to reach a peak TPR of 27.7 per cent on May 11 with testing at 26,920. “However, testing was consistently increased up to 33,000 and the TPR reached 3.5 per cent in 30 days after its peak,” said Vijayanand, a Covid data analyst, in a tweet. But in districts such as Coimbatore and Erode, there is still high-test positivity.
Prabhdeep Kaur, an ICMR scientist, said in a tweet, “We must learn from the Greater Chennai Corporation aggressive testing strategy and replicate it in all districts. Mapping the hot spots to street level and ensuring every symptomatic is tested. Testing all symptomatic in the private sector and people undergoing CT scans.”
“High test positivity in several districts despite a month of lockdown suggests persistent spread of virus and need to revisit testing strategy. Most labs are functioning at full capacity for RT PCR. Time to add rapid antigen testing in hot spots,” she added.
Meanwhile,Tamil Nadu reported 14,016 new Coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the State to 23,53,721. After 25,895 persons were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,49,927. There were 267 deaths and 1,77,295 samples tested. Coimbatore had the highest number of cases with 1,895, followed by Erode with 1,323. All the other districts had fewer than 1,000 cases, data show.
The State government on Sunday announced further relaxation from Monday. It has now allowed opening of tea shops in 27 non-hotspot districts, including Chennai, where Covid-19 spread is less, from June 14 to June 21. However, only parcels are allowed from 6 am to 5 pm. The government has also allowed the sale of sweets and savouries and e-seva centres to resume.
Last week, when the State government announced the opening of Tasmac shops and not tea shops, many in the social media commented that tea shops should also be allowed as lakhs of people, including workers and immigrants, are dependent on them every day.
“With more relaxation coming tomorrow, time to be more cautious as the virus is still around; continue to take all the precautions that you took last month. Double mask/N95; avoid closed environment, reduce duration of exposure and ensure others also wear mask, maintain distance,” Vijayanand tweeted.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...