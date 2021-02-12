In Chennai on Sunday, PM will inaugurate projects worth ₹4,487 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai on February 14 will inaugurate projects worth ₹4,487 crore, and lay foundation stones for key projects totalling over ₹3,640 crore. He will also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army.

Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of ₹3,770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05-km-long extension will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

He will inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1-km section, laid at a cost of ₹293.40 crore, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur districts and will ease traffic from Chennai port. This section connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains, says a PIB release.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Completed at a cost of ₹423-crore, the electrification of this 228-km route will enable free flow of traffic without the need for a change of traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and would result in saving of ₹14.61 lakh per day on fuel cost.

Modi will also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. This Battle Tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.

Foundation stone

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernisation of this canal will be taken up at a cost of ₹2,640 crore and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sq m, the release said.

In the afternoon, Modi will leave for Kerala.