Incentivise States that perform well, KTR tells Centre

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao has asked the Union Government to incentivise the States that are doing good work.
Despite performing well on several Ease of Doing Business parameters, the State was not getting enough funds from the Union Government, he felt.
Citing the examples of the high-speed rail projects in the North, he asked the Government to consider similar projects in the South.
He was addressing a conference of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Saturday, he said though Telangana emerged as a global hub for production of vaccines, it didn’t have a vaccine testing laboratory. “Vaccine firms are sending samples all the way to Himachal Pradesh to get necessary certifications,” he said.
"Hyderabad is a leader in the pharma industry. We need to consolidate the position by providing infrastructure to the industry,” he said.
Stating that Telangana had introduced TS-iPASS to clear investment proposals in just 15 days, he asked the industry to provide more jobs to locals.
“If you provide more than 80 per cent of jobs to locals, you will get additional incentives,” he said.
He later presented ‘FTCCI Excellence’ awards to various industry for outstanding performance in different categories.
