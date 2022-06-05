India achieves 10% ethanol blending target five months ahead of schedule: PM

Commending India’s efforts on achieving 10 per cent ethanol being five months ahead of the schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it has helped farmers earned ₹40,600 crore as income in the last eight years. He was addressing the ‘Save Soil’ programme organised by the Isha Foundation.

“The Prime Minister disclosed that today, India has achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending, five months ahead of schedule. Elaborating on the enormity of the achievement, the Prime Minister said that in 2014 ethanol blending was at 1.5 per cent,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

In a bid to help cut its dependence on costly oil imports, India aims for 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022.

There are three clear benefits of achieving this goal, the Prime Minister emphasised, adding, “First, it has led to a reduction of 27 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. Second, it has saved foreign exchange worth ₹41,000 crore and thirdly, farmers of the country have earned ₹40,600 crore in the last eight years due to increase in ethanol blending.”

The Prime Minister complimented the people, farmers and oil companies of the country on this achievement. India has achieved the target of sourcing 40 per cent of its installed power generation capacity from non-fossil-fuel, nine years ahead of schedule, he said.

‘Spike in solar capacity’

Solar energy capacity has increased by 18 times and policies like hydrogen mission and circular economy related policies, scrappage policy are examples of our commitment to environment protection, Modi added.

The Prime Minister noted that India’s efforts to protect the environment have been multifaceted. India is making this effort when India’s role in climate change is negligible. Large modern countries of the world are not only exploiting more and more resources of the earth, but maximum carbon emission goes to their account, he said.

The average carbon footprint of the world is about 4 tonne per person per annum compared to just about 0.5 tonne per person per annum in India.

India is working on a long term vision in collaboration with the International community on protecting the Environment and established organisations like Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Solar Alliance. The Prime MInister reiterated India’s goal of net-zero by 2070, he said.

The government is also connecting the people with water conservation through campaigns like catch the rain. In March this year itself, a campaign to conserve 13 big rivers has also started in the country. In this, along with reducing pollution in water, work is also being done to plant forests on the banks of rivers, he said.

Estimates are that this will add a forest cover of 7,400 sq km which will add to the increase of 20,000 sq km forest cover in India that has been added in the last eight years, the Prime Minister noted.