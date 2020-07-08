India adds 22,752 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

On July 8, up to 7,42,417 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in India, of which 4,56,831 have recovered and another 20,642 persons have died. The recovery rate has stabilised at close to 61 per cent over the past two days, as new cases continuously increase. Between July 7 and 8, up to 22,752 new infections were recorded.

On July 7, up to 2.62 lakh tests were conducted in public and private labs, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In three days, after crossing the seven lakh mark, India is slated to add 50,000 new cases, to cross 7.5 lakh by July 9, considering the daily addition of a large number of new infections.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the largest case burden. In smaller States and Union Territories, too, like Jharkhand, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Assam, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, cases are constantly on the rise.