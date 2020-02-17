India complies with Paris Agreement's goal to check rise in temperature: PM Modi

MULO Wonderloop 500: Be prepared for a surprise
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
India is one of the few countries whose actions are compliant with the Paris Agreement goal of keeping rise in temperature to below two degree Celsius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
Addressing COP13 delegates in Gandhinagar via video conferencing from New Delhi, Modi said India has been championing climate action based on values of conservation, sustainable lifestyle and green development model.
He also said that India is working to conserve migratory birds.
“India has prepared a national action plan to conserve migratory birds along the Central Asia flyway,” he said. “We are ensuring that development happens without harming the environment,” he added.
