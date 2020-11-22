National

India is exceeding Paris accord targets, says PM Modi at G20 summit

PTI | Updated on November 22, 2020 Published on November 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a G20 meet on safeguarding the planet   -  @BJP4India/ Twitter

Climate change must be fought in an integrated and holistic way, says Modi

Climate change must be fought not in silos but in an integrated, comprehensive and holistic way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a G20 event on Sunday, and asserted that the entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to developing nations.

Addressing the G20 event on ‘Safeguarding the Planet’, Modi said that India is not only meeting its Paris Agreement targets, but also exceeding them. “Inspired by our traditional ethos of living in harmony with the environment, and the commitment of my government, India has adopted low-carbon and climate-resilient development practices,” he said.

The entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology and finance to the developing world, Modi said. “For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper. Rather than seeing labour as a factor of production alone, the focus must be on the human dignity of every worker,” the he said. Such an approach would be the best guarantee for safeguarding the planet, Modi said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 22, 2020
climate change
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.