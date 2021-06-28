‘India must first decode impact of EU Green Pass’

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India needs to first ascertain the implication of the ‘EU Green Pass’ on Indian travellers before taking up the matter with the bloc, as many European countries have their own ‘vaccine passport’ mechanism in place, based on vaccines listed by the World Health Organisation, said a source tracking the development.
“Even for travellers vaccinated with one of the four vaccines approved by the European regulator European Medicines Agency (EMA), the standard safety protocol of RTPCR tests and quarantine may continue to apply,” said the source, adding that it may not result in substantial difference on the ground.
The EU is set to implement a Digital Green Pass mechanism, primarily to revive travel in Europe, a proof that a person is immunised, has tested negative for Covid-19 or has received a vaccine. The point of controversy, however, is that only four vaccines have been approved by the EMA for the Green Pass, and the list excludes both Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
The four vaccines that have been approved by the EMA for the EU Green Pass include Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
“While the European Council has confirmed that the EU countries must accept vaccination certificates for the four approved vaccines issued in other member states, it has also allowed flexibility. Member states can decide whether they will also accept vaccination certificates that have been authorised by other member states following national authorisation procedures or vaccines listed by the WHO for emergency use,” the source pointed out.
This would mean that travellers, who have been vaccinated with Covishield, may not face issues travelling to the EU as the vaccine is approved by the WHO. Efforts are also on to get WHO approval for Covaxin.
“It is not the government but the Indian vaccine manufacturers who need to immediately get in touch with the EMA to see how they can get their vaccines registered with the regulator.
“There should not be any need of going through diplomatic channels,” said the source, reacting to a tweet by Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII.
Poonawalla, on Monday, said that he was taking up the concerns of Indians, who had taken the Covishield, but were facing issues related to their travel to the EU and hoped to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries.
“The fact to be considered here is that there are several European countries that are following their own authorisation procedures based on vaccines approved by the WHO. This is likely to continue,” said the official.
Single-member states can then decide whether they will also accept vaccination certificates that have been authorised by other member states following national authorisation procedures which recognises vaccines listed by the WHO for emergency use.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...