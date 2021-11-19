National

India reports 11,106 Covid cases on Friday with 459 deaths

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 19, 2021

Recovery rate stood at 98.28 per cent

India reported 11,106 Covid cases on Friday with 459 deaths till 8:00 am in the morning, as per the Health Ministry data. Kerala’s Covid cases stood at 6,111 followed by Maharashtra at 963, West Bengal at 860 and Tamil Nadu at 775. In the last 24 hours, 12,789 Covid patients recovered and with this the cumulative tally of recovered patients increased to 3,38,97,921.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.28 per cent. Also, the active caseload stood at 1,26,620, constituting 0.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases, lowest since March 2020.

In addition, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.92 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 56 days. The daily positivity rate was at 0.98 per cent and it remained below 2 per cent for the last 46 days and below 3 per cent for 81 consecutive days. The country conducted 11.38 lakh Covid tests during the previous year aggregating to 62.93 crore tests done so far.

Further, the country administered 47.96 lakh vaccine doses on Friday aggregating to 115.76 crore inoculations done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Also, the Government informed on Friday that more than 22.66 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Published on November 19, 2021

