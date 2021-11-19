India reports 11,106 Covid cases on Friday with 459 deaths

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India reported 11,106 Covid cases on Friday with 459 deaths till 8:00 am in the morning, as per the Health Ministry data. Kerala’s Covid cases stood at 6,111 followed by Maharashtra at 963, West Bengal at 860 and Tamil Nadu at 775. In the last 24 hours, 12,789 Covid patients recovered and with this the cumulative tally of recovered patients increased to 3,38,97,921.
Consequently, India’s recovery rate stood at 98.28 per cent. Also, the active caseload stood at 1,26,620, constituting 0.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases, lowest since March 2020.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate was at 0.92 per cent, remaining less than 2 per cent for the last 56 days. The daily positivity rate was at 0.98 per cent and it remained below 2 per cent for the last 46 days and below 3 per cent for 81 consecutive days. The country conducted 11.38 lakh Covid tests during the previous year aggregating to 62.93 crore tests done so far.
Further, the country administered 47.96 lakh vaccine doses on Friday aggregating to 115.76 crore inoculations done so far, as per the CoWIN Dashboard. Also, the Government informed on Friday that more than 22.66 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Covid Table:
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(2,142)
12,789
459
11,106
Till Now
1,26,620
3,38,897921
4,65082
3,44,89,623
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00 am on Friday
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...