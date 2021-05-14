India reports 3.4 lakh covid cases on Friday; 4,000 deaths in last 24 hours

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
India reported 3.4 lakh Covid-19 cases at 3,43,144 on Friday with 4,000 deaths reported in the last 24 hours up to 8:00 AM. Cumulatively, India reported 2,40,46,809 cases so far; of which active cases were 37,04,893, those who recovered were 2,00,79,599 and the death toll was 2,62,317, as per the Health Ministry data.
India administered 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses with 20,27,162 anti-Covid shots given in a single day till 8:00 AM on Friday.
Meanwhile, Health MinisterHarsh Vardhan reviewed the Covid situation on Thursday in six States — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Delhi — which are showing considerable growth rate in the number of daily cases and higher mortality rate, but in urban areas the situation is improving.
It is to be noted that the Government’s expert panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said on Thursday that there should be a gap of 12 to 16 weeks between both doses of the Covishield vaccine. They also said that there were not going to be any changes regarding the Covaxin doses. In March 2021, experts had suggested a gap of four to six weeks between both doses, citing reasons such as being more effective.
Besides, Sputnik V vaccine is also likely to hit the market by next week, VK Paul, Niti Aayog, Member-Health, said the previous day while addressing a press conference.
