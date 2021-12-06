India reports 8,306 Covid cases on Monday with 211 deaths

India is continuing with its declining trend in daily Covid cases for the last ten days. The daily infections have been less than 10,000 for the last ten days in India and on Monday, the country reported 8,306 Covid cases with 211 deaths. Kerala contributed more than 53 per cent of the total Covid cases at 4,450, followed by Tamil Nadu at 724 and Maharashtra at 707. The cumulative death toll in India stood at 4.73 lakh on Monday, while worldwide the death toll due to Covid nearing 52.5 lakh-mark, as per the data. Across the globe, 26.4 crore coronavirus cases have been registered so far.

Meanwhile, RS Sharma, the head of the National Health Authority of India (NHAI) tweeted on Monday that 50 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated. “For a country that is geographically and culturally so diverse, this is a milestone achievement and a moment of pride,” he said. On Monday, till 8:00 AM, the country administered more than 24.55 lakh vaccine doses taking to a total of 127.93 crore inoculations done so far.

Also, India’s weekly positivity rate stood at 0.78 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 22 days and the daily positivity rate was at 0.94 per cent. The daily positivity rate remained below 2 per cent for the last 63 days and below 3 per cent for 98 consecutive days.

In addition, India conducted 8.86 lakh Covid tests in the previous day taking to a total of 64.82 crore tests done so far, as per the data.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(739) 8,834 211 8,306 Till Now 98,416 3,40,69,608 4,73,537 3,46,41,561

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Monday