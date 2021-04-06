India reports 96,982 new Covid-19 cases in single day, vaccinations cross 8-cr mark

After hitting an all-time high of over a lakh new Covid-19 cases on Monday, Tuesday’s tally stood at 96,982 in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 AM, according to the official data of Union Health Ministry.

Among all the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest surge in daily Covid cases at 47,288, followed by Chhattisgarh at 7,302 and Karnataka at 5,279. India’s total cases now stand at 1,26,86,049, of which total recoveries are 11,73,2279; active cases are at 7,88,223 and the death toll has increased to 1,65,547 with 446 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The numbers are on the rise even after the government’s vaccination drive is running at full steam. Anti-Covid-19 jabs administered all across India crossed the eight-crore doses mark on Monday with 8,31,10,926 vaccines given till 8 AM on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on April 8 to take stock of the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. In a recently held high-level meeting, he directed to continue with the mission-mode approach in states and districts reporting higher number of cases so that the collective gains of Covid-19 management in the country in the last 15 months are not squandered away. The government also announced a special campaign to promote Covid-19-appropriate behaviour at workplaces, health facilities and other public places from April 6 to 14.

Vaccination coverage

In its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, India administered more than 43 lakh doses in the last 24 hours at 43,00,966 vaccine doses — highest single-vaccination day coverage in the country so far. Of this, 39,00,505 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,095 sessions for the first dose and 4,00,461 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

Cumulatively, 8,31,10,926 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the health ministry data till 7:00 AM today. These include 89,60,061 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 53,71,162 HCWs who have taken second dose, 97,28,713 front line workers or FWs (first dose), 42,64,691 FLWs (second dose), 3,41,06,071 first dose beneficiaries and 8,12,237 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,94,82,464 (first dose) and 3,85,527 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 and above.

In addition to this, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country has crossed the 25-crore mark. The cumulative positivity rate has marginally risen to 5.07 per cent.