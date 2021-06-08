India reports less than 1 lakh Covid cases after more than two months

India reported less than one lakh Covid cases on Tuesday at 86,498 cases after 63 days and these are also the lowest number of daily infections reported in the last 66 days. Cumulatively, India reported 2,89,96,473 infections of which the death toll is 3,51,309 with 2,123 deaths registered in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload further declined to 13,03,702, on Tuesday from 14,01,609 infections till Monday. The total recoveries across the country stand at 2,73,41,462 and in the last 24 hours till 8;00 am, more than 1.8 lakh patients at 1,82,282 recovered. It is to be noted that recoveries are continuing to outnumber the daily new cases for the 26th consecutive day and the recovery rate has now increased to 94.29 per cent.

Besides this, India conducted 18,73,485 tests on Monday and the cumulatively, 36.8 crore tests have been conducted so far. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 5.94 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.62 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 15 straight days.

Vaccination numbers

In addition , India administered 23.61 crore vaccine doses at 23,61,98,726 so far with 33,64,676 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Also, the Government said on Monday that it has provided 24,65,44,060 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far, through its free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category, of which, the total consumption, including wastages, is 23,47,43,489 doses, as per data available at 8 am. Furthermore, more than 1.19 crore at 1,19,46,925 Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.