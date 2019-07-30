National

India to help Mozambique fight growing terrorism : Rajnath Singh

Bloomberg Maputo | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister

India will co-operate with Mozambique to fight terrorism and radicalisation, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during a visit to Mozambique.

Mozambique asked for help to deal with the growing menace and Singh gave an assurance of assistance, according to a statement on the Indian government’s website on Monday.

The pledge comes after Islamic State announced its presence in Mozambique in June, though India’s statement did not refer to any specific group.

Published on July 30, 2019
Mozambique
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana exempts IT industry from Shops Act provisions