India to spend over ₹100 crores to host US President Donald Trump

The Centre is planning to splurge over ₹100 crores to host the US President Donald Trump in his first visit to India on February 24.

In his two-day tour starting on February 24, Trump will spend around three hours in Ahmedabad for which Ahmedabad authorities will spend ₹80 to ₹85 crore to beautify the city, Reuters reported.

Expenditure

The total expenditure on Trump’s visit to Gujarat is equivalent to about 1.5 per cent of the annual budget of Gujarat. More than 12000 police officers are to be deployed around the world’s largest cricket stadium - Motera, which has the capacity to host around one lakh people.

Expenditure on the construction of roads and walls

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner cited in Reuters, state authorities have spent around ₹30 crores on improving the infrastructure around the new cricket stadium where Trump is going to address one lakh people.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner noted that eighteen roads of about 20 kilometers in length from Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium have been widened or re-laid. He, however, claimed that the government intended to improve the infrastructure even before Trump’s news of arrival surfaced.

According to the Reuters report, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is also erecting a wall along the road, connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Aiport to Indira Bridge, to mask the slum areas falling in the zone.

Beautification drive in Ahmedabad

The civic authorities will set out on a plantation drive amounting to ₹6 crore as a part of its “beautification plan”. The authorities will plant fully grown date palms along the Sabarmati Riverfront stretch, the Reuters report added.

Another report by the Independent stated that to achieve the short-notice plan, Ahmedabad local authority has served eviction notices to people living around the area especially slum dwellers.

According to a Reuters’ source, 150 masons are working round-the-clock to finish the ambitious plan before Trump’s arrival.

Overheads

The government will spend ₹80 crores for resurfacing and constructing new roads on Trump’s route. ₹12-15 crore for security for US President. ₹7-10 crore for transport and refreshments of over one lakh guests at the inauguration of Motera stadium. ₹6 crores for the beautification of the city including exotic flowers. ₹4 crores for the cultural extravaganza, according to a media report.

Spike in room tariffs

Star category hotels in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar witness a steep hike in room tariffs by 30-50 per cent following the announcement of the mega event, Financial Express reported.

Trump’s arrival comes amidst souring trade relations between India and the US. hinting his dissatisfaction over US-India trade ties, Trump said to media, "We're not treated very well by India but I happen to like Modi a lot."