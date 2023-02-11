Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the signing of a fourth hotel under the Ginger brand in Kochi. With this, IHCL will have six hotels across its brands in the city. The hotel is a fully fitted lease.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice-President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL said, “IHCL has a long association with Kerala, with all its brands present in the state. Kochi, the largest metropolitan city in Kerala, is also its financial capital. Addition of Ginger to the existing IHCL hotels will cater to multiple segments of the market. We are delighted to partner with Hotel Pearl Dunes Pvt Ltd.”

The 73-key hotel is strategically located in the central business district at MG Road.

