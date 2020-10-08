Indian workers are stressed more during Covid: LinkedIn report

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
The Indian workforce is experiencing increased stress and anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic according to a recently released ‘mental health’ edition of the fortnightly LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index.
According to the report, 2 in 5 (39 per cent) working professionals in India are experiencing increased stress or anxiety due to the pandemic.
“The economic repercussions of the ongoing pandemic have made Indian professionals vulnerable to job uncertainty, financial instability, and bleak company outlook while continuing to work remotely in social isolation,” the report said.
As over 51 per cent of the Indian workforce is pushed to remote work amid the pandemic, over 60 per cent of professionals report feeling lonely at some point while working remotely, as per the report.
Professionals are further concerned about the impact of remote work on their career progression (41 per cent). About 36 per cent of the professionals are also concerned about remote work harming their work-life balance.
The pandemic has especially impacted working parents as the report further highlights the gender disparity in the workforce. As per LinkedIn’s report, 1 in 3 working mothers in India, (28 per cent) are currently providing childcare full time. About 33 per cent of these women are working outside their business hours to provide childcare.
This has also impacted their ability to cope with work as 36 per cent of women reported being unable to focus on work with children at home, compared to 25 per cent of working fathers. Women are also less likely to rely on friends and family for support. As per the report, 23 per cent of working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children as compared to 31 per cent of working fathers.
Furthermore, a gap in well-being initiatives also added to the stress.
“As the pandemic took hold only 1 in 5 professionals were offered more time off for well-being,” the report said.
Only 23 per cent of Indian professionals said that their employers were offering emotional well-being initiatives and flexible work hours in the early months of the lockdown. Furthermore, only 1 in 5 (21 per cent) professionals were able to get more time off using paid or unpaid leaves. 42 per cent of professionals also express concerns that their companies are unlikely to continue doing so after the pandemic.
The situation remains bleak even as offices slowly begin to reopen. According to the survey, 40 per cent of Indian professionals are still experiencing financial instability, “signalling towards high levels of financial stress and uncertainty prevalent amongst India’s workforce.”
Another major concern among the workforce is the risk of exposure. 50 per cent of professionals are concerned about getting exposed to Covid-19 after returning to work while 36 per cent are also worried about workplace sanitation. 34 per cent of the workforce is also concerned about exposure to large groups of people in meetings or in public and uncertain workplace safety guidelines.
“The ongoing stress around the 3 Rs — Remote work, Return to work, and Risk of exposure — are adversely impacting the mental health of Indian professionals,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, Linkedin.
“Companies in India are beginning to bolster their mental health programmes to support their employees in such times. At LinkedIn, we have enhanced our people initiatives to include increased professional counselling sessions and other well-being programmes. Your professional community can also be a pillar of strength right now, and we encourage our members to continue to reach out and seek help from others on the platform,” he added.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...