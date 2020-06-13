India’s five cities account for half of total Covid-19 cases

The coronavirus cases are growing exponentially in India as the country has surpassed the United Kingdom’s tally and become the fourth country worst-affected by the virus after the United States, Brazil, and Russia. India now totally has 308,993 Covid-19 cases.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the cases, however, are more or less consolidated in the five cities that remained worst-affected by the coronavirus. This includes Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad,Thane, and Chennai. Together they account for nearly half of the national Covid-19 tally.

While Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra together have 45 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country.Maharashtra alone has around 32 per cent of the cases with over one lakh in number.

Mumbai

The capital of Maharashtra accounts for over half of the Covid-19 cases of the state. It is also the worst-hit city in the country. With 55,451 cases, Mumbai’s toll is even higher than some of the countries including Sweden, the Netherlands, Egypt, the UAE, among others. Over 2,000 people have died from coronavirus in Mumbai so far.

Delhi

In Delhi, the Covid-19 tally reached 36,824 on Saturday, 13,398 patients have recovered here while 1,214 have died due to coronavirus.

Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s capital has reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases. The tally is around 70 per cent of total Covid-19 in the state. As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 40,698.

Thane

Thane is another city from the worst-hit state Maharashtra. Thane as reported over 16,000 Covid-19 cases. More than 400 people have succumbed to death.

Ahmedabad

The city nearly has 16,000 cases till date. On Saturday, Gujarat’s coronavirus tally jumped to 22,527, the state has seen 1,415 Covid-19 fatalities so far.

Pune

is Maharashtra third-worst Covid-19 city with over 11,000 cases. The Covid-19 death toll here stands at 459.

Indore

One of the top Covid-19 hotspots in Madhya Pradesh, Indore accounts for nearly 4,000 of the state’s total 10,443 coronavirus cases.