India’s five cities account for half of total Covid-19 cases

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
The coronavirus cases are growing exponentially in India as the country has surpassed the United Kingdom’s tally and become the fourth country worst-affected by the virus after the United States, Brazil, and Russia. India now totally has 308,993 Covid-19 cases.
According to the Hindustan Times report, the cases, however, are more or less consolidated in the five cities that remained worst-affected by the coronavirus. This includes Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad,Thane, and Chennai. Together they account for nearly half of the national Covid-19 tally.
While Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra together have 45 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the country.Maharashtra alone has around 32 per cent of the cases with over one lakh in number.
The capital of Maharashtra accounts for over half of the Covid-19 cases of the state. It is also the worst-hit city in the country. With 55,451 cases, Mumbai’s toll is even higher than some of the countries including Sweden, the Netherlands, Egypt, the UAE, among others. Over 2,000 people have died from coronavirus in Mumbai so far.
In Delhi, the Covid-19 tally reached 36,824 on Saturday, 13,398 patients have recovered here while 1,214 have died due to coronavirus.
Tamil Nadu’s capital has reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases. The tally is around 70 per cent of total Covid-19 in the state. As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 40,698.
Thane is another city from the worst-hit state Maharashtra. Thane as reported over 16,000 Covid-19 cases. More than 400 people have succumbed to death.
The city nearly has 16,000 cases till date. On Saturday, Gujarat’s coronavirus tally jumped to 22,527, the state has seen 1,415 Covid-19 fatalities so far.
Pune
is Maharashtra third-worst Covid-19 city with over 11,000 cases. The Covid-19 death toll here stands at 459.
One of the top Covid-19 hotspots in Madhya Pradesh, Indore accounts for nearly 4,000 of the state’s total 10,443 coronavirus cases.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
Even as Mahindra & Mahindra (including MVML) posted a loss of ₹3,255 crore for the quarter ended March ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...