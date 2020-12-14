India’s fuel demand climbs for third straight month in November

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
India’s fuel consumption rose for a third straight month in November, helped by reviving transportation and business activity, although a year-on-year fall pointed to a sluggish economic recovery.
Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, in November rose 0.4 per cent from the previous month to 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released on Saturday showed.
Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 per cent of overall refined fuel sales in India, edged up 0.6 per cent month-on-month, but fell 7 per cent to 7.04 million tonnes on an annual basis.
Gasoil consumption in India, which has been one of the primary drivers for Asian demand for the fuel in recent weeks, alongside steady growth in overall fuel sales, has prompted the country’s refiners to ramp up capacity.
“For Asia Pacific gasoil/diesel demand, recovery is accelerating in Q4 2020, driven mainly by India as the country now enters high seasonal gasoil/diesel demand period,” said WoodMac research associate Qiaoling Chen.
Sales of petrol, rose by 0.4 per cent from October and 5.1 per cent from a year earlier to 2.66 million tonnes.
India’s daily coronavirus cases have declined steadily, although the country has the world’s second-highest number of infections with more than 9.8 million cases.
Total fuel demand fell 3.7 per cent on year after registering its first year-on-year increase since February in October, as manufacturing and services slowed with consumers staying indoors to avoid getting infected by the novel coronavirus.
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by about 4 per cent to 2.35 million tonnes from a year earlier, but fell 2.9 per cent from the previous month, while naphtha sales rose by 7.2 per cent to 1.34 million tonnes year-on-year.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 19 per cent on year, while those of fuel oil increased by about 8.7per cent.
Read more: Petrol price at two-year high
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...