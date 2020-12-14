India’s renewable energy capacity crosses 90 GW in November

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The total installed capacity of Indian renewable sector has surpassed 90,000 MW during November 2020 amid continuing challenges for the developers in the segment.
The new capacity addition in the renewable energy segment has been slow so far in this fiscal. During November, an estimated 463 MW of new capacity was added in the RE sector, taking the cumulative RE energy capacity in India to about 90.4 GW as on November 30, 2020.
For the April-November 2020 period, the RE segment has added a total new capacity of 3321 MW, which is little less than 1/4th of the capacity addition target for this fiscal. The government has fixed a new capacity target of 14,380 MW for this fiscal. Solar power is expected to add about 11,000 MW (9,000 MW from ground-mounted projects and 2,000 MW through rooftop capacity), while the wind power segment is expected to bring in 3,000 MW of capacity.
During the eight-month period of this fiscal, solar segment added 2,283 MW (includes of 1,396 MW of ground-mounted and 887 MW of rooftop), while wind power segment brought in 690 MW of new capacity to the grid, according to the data of Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
Tender activity was moderate during this November with only three utility scale tenders issued for a capacity of 110 MW and two rooftop solar tenders for a total capacity 60 MW were issued.
“Both tender issuance and auctions have been slowing down month-on-month. Multiple amendments in bidding guidelines, changes in tender specifications and unwillingness of Discoms to sign PPA have resulted in uncertainty in the market,” says a report of Bridge to India, a renewable energy consulting firm.
Meanwhile, the Centre has also come out with more measures to support the developers, who have been facing financial crunch and challenges in securing bank limits.
Recently the Ministry of Finance has relaxed requirements of performance bank guarantee (PBG) and earnest money deposit (EMD). It instructed the public sector undertakings (PSUs) to reduce PBG for new tenders and contracts issued by December 31, 2021, to 3 per cent of the contract value from the earlier 5-10 per cent.
PSUs have also been instructed not to demand any EMD in tenders issued until December 31, 2021. Bidders will instead submit a bid security declaration form as part of the bid response. These measures are aimed at reducing the cost relating to PBG and EMD.
Wind energy sector, where project installations decelerated in recent years, has sought efforts by the government to lower barriers and intensify grid infrastructure and land allocations to revive auction appetite and resolve the execution challenges facing India’s wind market.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...