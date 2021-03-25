Indigo to begin flights to Orvakal airport near Kurnool in AP

Indigo Airline to commence schedule aircraft operation from March 28 to the new Greenfield Orvakal airport located about 20 km from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh under RCS UDAN scheme.

Initially it will connect Kurnool with Bengaluru, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai, according to a statement.

The Kurnool airport has been developed by Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), an entity of Andhra Pradesh Government.

The airport has come up on a 1008 acre of acquired land and has an airside area of 374 acres and the City side area of 634 acres.

The Aerodrome licence was awarded by DGCA to APADCL on 15.01.2021 and it received BCAS Security Clearance on 27.01.2021.

The runway is 2000 meters and has In Principle Approval for 3100 meters which can be extended towards the Western side. It has a width of 30 meters and has two taxiways, Alpha & Bravo and parking slots for four aircraft.

The airport is located close to a mega solar park with a total installed capacity of over 1 giga watt.