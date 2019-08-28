Indo-Pacific one of new concepts in changing world: Jaishankar

More than a drop to drink
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Tuesday that the changing world had thrown up new concepts and approaches and the Indo-Pacific was one of them.
Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Russia during which he will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and finalise the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to the country.
This is his first visit to Moscow since assuming office in May. His visit comes days ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 4 to 6 where Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest.
“The changing world has thrown up new concepts and approaches. Discussed one of them - the Indo-Pacific at the Valdai Discussion Club,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.
He spoke at the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank and discussion forum established in 2004, on the topic “India’s perspective on the Indo-Pacific“.
“40 years to the day I first came to Moscow. The world has changed but India-Russia relations remain steady,” Jaishankar tweeted.
The External Affairs Minister also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at India’s embassy in Russia.
“EAM S Jaishankar unveiled Gandhi statue at the Embassy premises on the occasion of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” the embassy said in a tweet.
In his address to Maldivian Parliament in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India’s firm commitment to make the strategic Indo-Pacific an area for shared economic growth, saying it has been “our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity.”
“The Indo-Pacific area is our lifeline and also the highway for trade and prosperity. This is the key to our shared future in every sense,” he said during his first foreign visit since being elected to a second term in May.
Modi underlined that at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore last June, he had stressed on working together “to create openness, integration and balance” in the Indo-Pacific region.
India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military maneuvering in the region.
China has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, which is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over the sea.
Getting pure drinking water to the consumer
With smart meters taking off, consumers will benefit from accurate readings and no longer face billing ...
With 140 mm of annual rainfall, Chennai has no business to ever get into a drought situation. But it did — ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
NSE and BSE’s entry hasn’t altered the market share of existing players in commodity derivatives
MCX Crude (₹3,863)The MCX Crude September future contract consolidated between ₹3,935 and ₹4,080 during the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...